4 at Trenton Police Department receive Distinguished Service Medal

Chief Tommy Wright of the Trenton Police Department has awarded the Trenton Police Department 2nd highest honor, the Distinguished Service Medal, to Officers Jennifer Plummer, Tyler Anderson, Detective Gerald Smith, and Sgt. Larry Smith.

“It is with great pride and admiration that I commend Sgt Larry Smith, Detective Gerald Smith, Officer Jennifer Plummer, and Officer Tyler Anderson for their actions on December 3rd, 2016 while dealing with an armed, suicidal subject.”

They are recognized for their outstanding judgment during a call involving a suicidal and intoxicated male who was armed with a handgun. During the call, the officers placed themselves in harm’s way in an effort to prevent the male from harming himself or others. The officers present negotiated with the subject in a cool and composed manner, eventually calming the subject and taking him into custody without further incident.”

The Officers actions have distinguished them in the eyes of their peers and community. It is for these reasons that Chief Tommy Wright nominated the officers for the Distinguished Service Medal and the Award Committee confers the nomination and awards the Distinguished Service Medal.”

Chief Wright also commends the actions of Sgt. Jacob Angle of the Missouri State Highway Patrol for his assistance during the incident. Chief Wright has sent a letter to his command commending Sgt. Angle’s actions.