3 teens hurt in crash at Ray County intersection

Three teenagers were injured, including one from Polo, when two vehicles collided yesterday afternoon at a Ray County intersection.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for one driver, 18-year-old Dakota Shatto of Rayville. His passenger, 18-year-old Jonathan Shipley of Lawson received minor injuries. A passenger in a second vehicle, 14-year-old Selina Gomez of Polo was listed with minor injuries. Each was taken to separate hospitals. The patrol said Shatto went to Liberty Hospital, Shipley went to Excelsior Springs hospital, and Miss Gomez went to Ray County Memorial in Richmond.

The patrol reports the eastbound pickup driven by Shatto allegedly failed to halt for a stop sign and the pickup he was driving was struck on the driver’s side by the southbound sports utility vehicle that was driven by 53-year-old Georgina Gomez of Polo. After impact, the patrol said the pickup spun around, ejecting the driver, Dakota Shatto. The vehicle also struck a highway department sign.

The pickup was demolished and the SUV had moderate damage.

The accident was at Highway 13 and Route D in Ray County about 3:45 pm

The report noted the Polo residents were using seat belts while the two boys in the pickup truck were not.

