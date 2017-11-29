3 state parks to be closed for managed deer hunts

To safely and effectively manage the deer population in some state parks, managed deer hunts will be held in a coordinated effort between Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The following parks will be closed on the specified dates listed below.

Knob Noster State Park

Closed – Dec. 9-10, 2017

Only hunters who were drawn for this hunt will be allowed in the park on those two days. The park will be closed to visitors from 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 through 8 a.m. on Dec. 11. Camping also will be closed the night of Dec. 8. Camping for participants in the managed deer hunt will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis at the park.

Mark Twain State Park

Closed – Dec. 9-10, 2017

Beginning on Dec. 8, the campground and camper cabins will be closed until Dec. 11. The boat ramps, Buzzard’s Roost picnic area and all shelters will be closed to the general public on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. No hunting will be allowed in the area surrounding the Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site, and the museum will observe its normal hours of operation, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days during the managed hunt.

Current River State Park

Closed – Dec. 23-27, 2017

Closed – Dec. 29, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018

The park will be closed during the two managed hunts; only participants with managed hunt permits will be allowed in the park. The Current River Trail from Echo Bluff State Park to Current River State Park will also be closed during the hunts. There is no overnight camping at Current River State Park. Echo Bluff State Park will be open for camping and lodging.

