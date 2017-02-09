3 selected to attend Air Academy in Wisconsin

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 at Chillicothe selected three area students to attend the annual Air Academy in Oshkosh, Wisconsin this summer.

The selected students are Wesley Sportsman of Marceline, Drew Minnis of Chillicothe, and Jackson Pauley of Chula.

Young people from around the world will attend the event, which provides participants opportunities to learn new skills and instills a pride of craftsmanship.

The North Central Missouri Chapter has sent 16 young people to the Air Academy since 2012.

Funding comes from the annual Fly-In Breakfast at the Chillicothe Airport each August.

