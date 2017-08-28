3 hurt in Sunday crash north of Princeton

Three residents of Iowa were injured Sunday in an accident that happened three miles north of Princeton in Mercer County.

Sports utility vehicles driven by 80-year-old Carole Kirchhof of Thor, Iowa and 62-year-old Cynthia Kingsbury of Mercer were southbound on Highway 65 when the Kingsbury vehicle attempted to make a right turn onto Design Place when her SUV was struck from behind by the Iowa vehicle.

Receiving moderate injuries were Carole Kirchhof, 83-year-old Robert Kirchhof, both of Thor, Iowa as well as 65-year-old Paula Wakefield of Roland, Iowa.

All three were taken by ambulance to the Wayne County Hospital in Corydon, Iowa. Ms. Kingsbury wasn’t hurt.

All occupants were using safety devices and both vehicles received extensive damage in the accident at 11:40 Sunday morning in Mercer County.

