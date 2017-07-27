3 hurt in crash south of Breckenridge

The Highway Patrol reports three individuals sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident two miles south of Breckenridge Thursday morning.

Sixty-seven-year-old Sandra Devine of Breckenridge traveled north on Route A when a sports utility vehicle driven by 53-year-old Michelle Allen of Mission, South Dakota failed to yield and pulled into Devine’s path.

Devine’s vehicle came to rest partially in the northbound lane on the shoulder and received moderate damage. Allen’s SUV was moved prior to arrival and received minor damage.

EMS transported Devine to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Seven-year-old Jacob Allen and 20-year-old Thayne Allen, both of Mission, South Dakota and passengers in Michelle Allen’s vehicle, were treated and released at the scene. The Patrol reports Michelle Allen sustained no injuries.

Devine and Jacob Allen did not wear a seat belt at the time of the accident, however, Thayne and Michelle Allen did.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Braymer and Breckenridge Fire Departments assisted.

