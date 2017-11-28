3 from Trenton arrested on Monday

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three individuals from Trenton Monday

The Trenton Police Department arrested 21-year-old Jazimine Marie McCallum and 21 year old Matthew Scott Kangas for felony unlawful use of a weapon—exhibiting. The bond for each is $5,000 cash or corporate surety only.

Court documents accuse them of exhibiting a Daisy Powerline 426 pellet gun, a weapon readily capable of lethal use, in an angry or threatening manner in the presence of one or more persons.

Twenty year old Jacen Robert Stotts was arrested for felony non-support with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under a support order. His bond is $5,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse him of failing to provide adequate support for his minor children, for whom he was legally obligated to provide such support, without good cause.

The documents note the total arrearage as of September 30th was $4,462.86.

McCallum, Kangas, and Stotts are scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court December 12th.

