3 from Chillicothe represent FFA at Denver Livestock Show

More than 1000 youth from 32 states including Alberta, Canada attended the Western National Roundup January 5-8, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

The Conference, now in its 97th year, is held annually in early January, coinciding with the National Western Stock Show. This year’s theme of “Level up Your Leadership” is aimed at leaving participants with the confidence that they have the opportunity to create a unique experience and thrive in their self-defined future through 4-H and FFA.

Cole Gutshall, Gunnar Leach, and Zach Trout represented the Chillicothe FFA and Missouri FFA Association at this year’s Livestock Judging Event where they placed 6th overall. They were the 5th- high team in Reasons and Sheep judging as well. Individual Honors include Cole Gutshall- 9th High Individual in Cattle, 14th overall; Gunnar Leach- 8th High Individual in Cattle, 16th overall; and Zach Trout- 5th High Individual in Sheep, 11th High Individual in Reasons, and 29th overall.

