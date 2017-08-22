3-car crash near Carrollton injures two

Two drivers were injured in a three vehicle accident about midday Monday near Carrollton.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 29-year-old Britt Christephen of Callao and 40-year-old James Brown of Carrollton. No injury was noted for the third driver, 59-year-old Noyes Baake of Overland Park, Kansas.

The highway patrol said Christephen and Brown were taken by ambulance to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

The patrol reported a vehicle driven by Brown overtook and struck the rear of the one driven by Christephen, causing his vehicle to overtake and strike the rear of one operated by Baake. Each was northbound on U.S. Highway 65 near County Road 368 when the accident happened before noon Monday.

Brown’s vehicle was totaled and the other two vehicles received moderate damage. Each driver was using a seat belt.

