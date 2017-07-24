3-car crash injures 2 north of Platte City

Unionville and St. Joseph residents received minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 29 north of Platte City.

One of the drivers, 60-year old Robert Threet of Unionville, and a passenger in the car driven by Threet, 44-year old Tanya Augustine of St. Joseph, both refused treatment at the scene.

The accident happened late Saturday morning on southbound Interstate 29 nearly three miles north of Platte City when the car driven by Threet was hit from behind by a car operated by 75-year old Janet Lampson from Grenola, Kansas. Threet’s vehicle then was pushed into the rear of a southbound car operated by 21-year old Jeryn Creek from Wymore, Nebraska. Creek and ms. Lampson were not reported hurt.

All four occupants were wearing safety equipment and damage was listed as moderate to the car driven by Threet and minor to the other two vehicles.

