3 arrested in Livingston County at request of Carrollton Police, 2 charged with kidnapping

A traffic stop conducted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of three individuals wanted in a felony assault investigation at Carrollton.

Sheriff’s officers spotted the suspect vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 south of Route H conducted a traffic stop and arrested three individuals at the request of Carrollton authorities.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s office identified those arrested as 19-year-old Kelsey Ann Abbott, of Carrollton, 19-year-old Justus Dean Webb of Carrollton, and 17-year-old Devon Lenoy Wright of Marshall. The motor vehicle was also seized as a deputy reportedly observed a weapon in the vehicle. Carrollton Police took custody of the three persons and the vehicle.

Felony charges filed in Carroll County Circuit Court accuse Justus Webb and Devon Wright of kidnapping, facilitating a felony and inflicting injury; first-degree assault; and armed criminal action. Bond is $100,000 cash for each. Kelsey Abbott was held on a $25,000 cash bond on two felonies and one misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Initial bonds were set when warrants were issued January 12. Following arraignments, all three are to appear in Associate Circuit Court at Carrollton February 14th.

