3 arrested in Livingston County at request of Carrollton Police, 2 charged with kidnapping

A traffic stop conducted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of three individuals wanted in a felony assault investigation at Carrollton.

Sheriff’s officers spotted the suspect vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 south of Route H conducted a traffic stop and arrested three individuals at the request of Carrollton authorities.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s office identified those arrested as 19-year-old Kelsey Ann Abbott, of Carrollton, 19-year-old Justus Dean Webb of Carrollton, and 17-year-old Devon Lenoy Wright of Marshall. The motor vehicle was also seized as a deputy reportedly observed a weapon in the vehicle.Â Â Carrollton Police took custody of the three persons and the vehicle.

Felony charges filed in Carroll County Circuit Court accuse Justus Webb and Devon Wright of kidnapping, facilitating a felony and inflicting injury; first-degree assault; and armed criminal action. Bond is $100,000 cash for each. Kelsey Abbott was held on a $25,000 cash bond on two felonies and one misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Initial bonds were set when warrants were issued January 12. Following arraignments, all three are to appear in Associate Circuit Court at Carrollton February 14th.

