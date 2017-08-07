3 arrested for motor vehicle theft, 1 for DWI offense

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of a motor vehicle Saturday in Grundy County.

Charges of tampering in the first degree of a motor vehicle have been filed against 19-year-old William Gentile of Hamilton as well as two Trenton women: 21-year-old Mikayla White and 20-year-old Jazmine McCallum.

Authorities say the trio is accused of unlawfully operating a car belonging to Matthew Kangas.

Each of the three is being held at the Grundy County Detention Center with Bond set at $10,000 for each person with appearances scheduled Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County circuit court.

A Princeton resident, 60-year-old Cheryl Ann Davis, was arrested in Grundy County and charged with driving while intoxicated persistent offender.

The highway patrol made the arrest at a traffic stop Saturday on Highway 65.

Ms. Davis has posted $10,000 bond pending an appearance Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County circuit court.

Court information indicates she has two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated: one in Chillicothe in 1990 and the other in Livingston County in 1999.

