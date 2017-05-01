22 arrest warrants served in early morning raid in Sullivan and Adair County

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Adair County Sheriff’s Office, North Missouri Drug Task Force, Kirksville Police Department, Truman State University Department of Public Safety, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshal’s Service recently served 22 arrest warrants in Adair County and one in Sullivan County.

Four warrants will be served to individuals who are already incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

The arrest warrants concluded a long-term narcotics investigation completed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control narcotics officers, Adair County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Missouri Drug Task Force. This operation is active and arrest teams are still seeking others who have active warrants for their arrest. The success of this investigation was possible only through the cooperative efforts of all agencies involved.



Warrants for each defendant (multiple counts on many of them) were obtained through the Adair County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office prior to this mass arrest operation. The following Kirksville area residents have been arrested due to this investigation. They were being held at the Adair County Jail in lieu of bond. Additional drug-related charges are pending action by the Adair County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at the completion of today’s operation.



Janet L. Ames, 49, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana, $15,000 cash only bond.



James E. Barlow, 30, distribution of a controlled substance near schools, $50,000 cash only bond.



Laura J. Brown, 39, two counts of distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, total bond $50,000 cash only.



Jimmie D. Davidson, 39, distribution of a controlled substance in or near a park, $50,000 cash only bond.



Norma L. Forrester, 61, distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, $25,000 cash only bond.

Kenneth R. Fountain, 24, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance near public housing or other governmental housing, $50,000 cash only bond.

Amanda D. Hanlin, 34, three counts of distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, total bond $50,000 cash only bond.

Michelle L. Johnson, 43, two counts of distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, total bond $65,000 cash only.

Marvin W. Johnson Jr., 46, distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, $25,000 cash only.

Brenda S. King, 34, distributing a controlled substance near schools and distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, total bond $75,000 cash only.

Brian M. Kline, 29, distributing a controlled substance near schools and distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, total bond $75,000 cash only.

Michael S. Metzermacher, 33, distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, $25,000 cash only bond.

Christena L. Morgan, 45, delivery or manufacture of an imitation controlled substance, $10,000 cash only bond.

Amanda L. O’Connor, 26, distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, $25,000 cash only bond.

Joshua L. Pratt, 39, distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, $25,000 cash only bond.

Jeremy P. Redmon, 45, distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, $25,000 cash only bond.

Jackie J. Stark, 32, distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, $25,000 cash only bond.

Shelby L. Willis, 24, distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, $25,000 cash only bond.

Corey J. Casey, 27, distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, $25,000 cash only bond.

Robert N. Pettibone, 52, distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, $25,000 cash only bond.

Brennan M. Robbins, 39, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, $15,000 cash only bond.

Bradley S. Wilkins, 48, two counts of distributing a controlled substance near schools, $75,000 cash only bond.

Five additional individuals were arrested on new drug charges.

Formal charges against those individuals are pending action by the Adair County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

One person was arrested on two unrelated warrants.

