$20 million found inside a box spring

BOSTON (MEREDITH) — There’s stashing cash in your mattress for emergencies… and then there’s this. Federal agents found $20 million hidden in a box spring inside a Westborough apartment, and authorities said it’s connected to a pyramid scheme involving TelexFree.

They also found a Brazilian man, Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha, 28 who was charged in a criminal complaint with conspiring to commit money laundering. The complaint details the investigation, and the flight of one the company’s founders, Carlos Wanzeler, to his native Brazil where he remains.

It describes an intricate money laundering operation, stringing from Brazil to Boston to Hong Kong and back to Brazil.

In court documents, Rocha is said to have acted as the courier for Wanzeler’s nephew. And it seems he may have pulled a truly movie-worthy stunt, meeting a cohort (who’d begun cooperating with the police, unbeknownst to Rocha) at a restaurant to hand them $2.2 million in a briefcase.

Federal agents tracked Rocha back to his apartment and discovered his hidden $20 million stash.

Rocha could face up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater, according to the charging statute.

Like this: Like Loading...