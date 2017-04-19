2-year-old dies when run over on private drive near Grant City

An accident in Worth County yesterday has claimed the life of a two-year-old boy whom authorities said, died from injuries received when run over by a motor vehicle.

The accident, just before 11 o’clock Tuesday, happened on private property three miles to the north of Grant City.

The highway patrol said 32-year-old Danelle Head of Grant City was southbound in a Chevrolet Tahoe on a private drive when the two-year-old child started running along the passenger side. Authorities said the young boy tripped and fell with the vehicle striking the toddler.

Lane McDonald was taken by private vehicle to the Grant City Clinic where he was pronounced dead.

The highway patrol listed the death as a non-traffic fatality.

Assisting several troopers was the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

Like this: Like Loading...