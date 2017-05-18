2 women sentenced in large Missouri meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri women are headed to federal prison for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in Missouri.

Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Cheryl Paluczak, of St. Charles, was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison without parole. And 33-year-old Heather Courtois, of Republic, was sentenced to four years without parole.

The women pleaded guilty to taking part in a drug conspiracy that led to the indictment of 27 co-defendants. The organization ran from June 2013 to November 2014.

Paluczak admitted she intended to distribute one pound of methamphetamine in the St. Louis area but the drugs were seized during a traffic stop.

Courtois bought methamphetamine and was one of several people who maintained residences in Greene and Polk counties where methamphetamine was stored and distributed.

