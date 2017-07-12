2 waive preliminary hearings in Grundy County Circuit Court

Two waived preliminary hearings Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Cases bound over to Thursday for Division One of Circuit Court involve Erin Nicole Gathercole of Trenton and William James Fune of O’Neil, Nebraska.

Ms. Gathercole faces charges of tampering, or an attempt to tamper, with a witness in a felony prosecution on June 14th. Fune, who was arrested Saturday, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and felony driving while intoxicated in Grundy County.

A Spickard resident, Kyleigh Elaine Rothman, pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor theft on October 16th in Grundy County. On a plea agreement, she was sentenced to six months in jail on each count. Terms are concurrent with time being served in the Department of Corrections.

On another plea agreement, Brandy Michelle May of Spickard was sentenced to 48 hours in the Grundy County Jail. She pleaded guilty to driving while revoked or suspended, second or subsequent offense for a February 25th arrest. Ms. May also is to pay $30 each day boarding fee as well as court costs.

Two residents of east central Iowa, Anthony Gavin, and Tina Gavin from Clutier, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as of June 16 arrests.

Each was fined a total of $600 and ordered to donate $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund and to pay court costs of their cases.

