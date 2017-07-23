2 vehicles totaled in Friday crash

The Highway Patrol reports two area residents sustained injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident two miles northwest of Hamilton Friday morning.

Sixty-five-year-old Richard Lemoine of Kidder traveled south in a pickup truck on Caldwell Road near JC Penney Drive when a car driven by 18-year-old Nikita Powell of Milan crossed over Caldwell Road. Powell’s car struck the rear of Lemoine’s pickup, totaling both vehicles.

The Patrol reports Powell sustained moderate injuries, and her passenger 21-year-old Justice Burton of Hamilton sustained serious injuries while Lemoine received no injuries.

EMS transported Powell and Burton to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol reports all wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...