Several waive preliminary hearings in court on Tuesday

Several defendants Tuesday waived preliminary hearings in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Each was bound over to Division One of the circuit court.

Jerry Dean Reeter of Trenton waived his hearing on three counts: felony stealing, statutory rape, and sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child under the age of 15.

Bradley Steven Wilson faces charges of property damage in the first degree.

Austin Frisbie of Cainsville is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of a weapon; and driving while intoxicated. Four traffic violation counts were certified to be heard in Division One of the circuit court.

Cassie Leffler of St. Joseph waived preliminary hearings on charges of hindering prosecution and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

Victor Tunnell of Galt also faces felony charges of hindering prosecution.

Browning resident Kaila McClaflin is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and driving while her license was revoked or suspended. A traffic case also was certified to division one.

Each of the defendants is to appear Thursday, December 14 in Division One.

David Lee Ingraham of Trenton waived his hearing on a felony driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, charge. His case was continued to the January 11th docket of the circuit court.

Imposition of sentence was suspended and Mickeal Dale Hogan of Trenton was placed on probation for two years. Hogan pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault in the fourth degree as well as a charge of second-degree property damage.

In addition to probation. Hogan was ordered to pay $100 to Grundy County’s law enforcement fund; court costs, and successfully complete an anger management class. A plea agreement was accepted by the court.

Princeton resident Cheryl Ann Davis pleaded guilty to an amended charge of driving while intoxicated. She was fined $500, ordered to pay a recoupment fee of $98 and the court costs. A plea agreement was involved in this case.

