2 Northwest Missouri State University football players hurt in fiery crash on I-29

Local News January 18, 2017January 18, 2017 KTTN News
Fiery Crash Accident MSHP

Two Northwest Missouri State University football players sustained injuries after an accident on Interstate 29 in Andrew County last night.

The Highway Patrol reports 22-year-old Cole Forney of Maryville was southbound on I-29 when his pickup truck hit a slick spot. The truck ran off the road, hit a concrete barrier, and ejected Forney down onto northbound Interstate 229.

The truck then overturned onto the guardrail before coming to a rest on its wheels and becoming engulfed in flames totaling the vehicle and causing Forney serious injuries.

A passenger, 22-year-old Jacob Vollstedt of Iowa City sustained moderate injuries and both were transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

Vollstedt wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident while Forney did not.

