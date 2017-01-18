2 Northwest Missouri State University football players hurt in fiery crash on I-29

Two Northwest Missouri State University football players sustained injuries after an accident on Interstate 29 in Andrew County last night.

The Highway Patrol reports 22-year-old Cole Forney of Maryville was southbound on I-29 when his pickup truck hit a slick spot. The truck ran off the road, hit a concrete barrier, and ejected Forney down onto northbound Interstate 229.

The truck then overturned onto the guardrail before coming to a rest on its wheels and becoming engulfed in flames totaling the vehicle and causing Forney serious injuries.

A passenger, 22-year-old Jacob Vollstedt of Iowa City sustained moderate injuries and both were transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

Vollstedt wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident while Forney did not.

Like this: Like Loading...