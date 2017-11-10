2 injured in crash on Highway 6 west of Trenton

Drivers of two vehicles were injured early Thursday evening when, according to the Highway Patrol, one was driven into the rear of another two miles west of Trenton.

23-year-old Austin Frisbie of Cainsville received serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza. 20-year-old Caleb Beery of Jamesport was listed with minor injuries and taken by a private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Both vehicles were westbound on Highway 6 when the pickup driven by Beery slowed to make a left-hand turn and was waiting for oncoming traffic to clear. The pickup was then struck from behind by the car. The car overturned after impact, coming to rest on its wheels on the south shoulder of the highway. The pickup skidded to a stop in the westbound lane.

The report indicates neither driver was using a seat belt and both vehicles were demolished in the accident just before 6 o’clock Thursday evening.

