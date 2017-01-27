2 injured in crash north of Unionville

Two drivers were injured when one vehicle hit a pickup truck Thursday night four miles north of Unionville.

The highway patrol described injuries as minor for 64-year-old Douglas Hill of Unionville and for 61-year-old Timothy Patterson of Dexter, Iowa.

The report noted Hill was taken by private auto to Putnam County Memorial Hospital. Patterson was flown to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Hill was backing into a personal drive when he stopped in the southbound lane of Highway 5 and was hit by the southbound commercial vehicle that Patterson was driving.

Both vehicles were demolished and both drivers were using seat belts.

Like this: Like Loading...