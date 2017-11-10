2 hurt when Polo man falls asleep at the wheel on Highway 116

The Highway Patrol reports a Polo man sustained no injuries when his sports utility vehicle struck a car in Clinton County Friday morning.

Twenty-three-year-old Justin Hicks was traveling east on Missouri Highway 116 about six miles east of Lathrop when he reportedly fell asleep. His vehicle struck the rear of the car driven by 66-year-old Joyce Erickson of Lathrop as Erickson slowed to turn south on U. S. Highway 69.

An ambulance transported Erickson’s passenger, 69-year-old William Erickson of Lathrop, to Liberty Hospital with what the Patrol called moderate injuries.

The Patrol reports Joyce Erickson sustained no injuries, and everyone involved in the accident wore seatbelts at the time of the accident.

