2 hurt in DeKalb Count crash near Union Star

Two drivers were injured last night in a traffic accident four miles east of Union Star in DeKalb County.

The highway patrol reports 60-year-old Jana Williams of Bonnets Mill, Missouri received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of a van, 15-year-old Dakota Goucher of King City, received minor injuries but was not transported for treatment.

An investigator said a sports utility vehicle driven by Jana Williams failed to halt for a stop sign and struck the van in the intersection.

The accident, about 9 o’clock Tuesday night, happened at the junction of Highways 169 and 31.

Extensive damage was noted to both vehicles. Both drivers were using seat belts.

