2 hurt in Daviess County crash north of Coffey

The Highway Patrol reports two individuals sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Daviess County Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-four-year-old Isaac Smith of Bethany drove west on 400th Street five miles north of Coffey when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Missouri 13.

Smith pulled into the path of 23-year-old Samantha Wood of Lamoni, Iowa, who traveled south on 13.

This caused Wood’s minivan to hit the driver’s side door of Smith’s sports utility vehicle, totaling both vehicles. Both vehicles came to rest off the west side of 13.

An ambulance transported Smith to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. An ambulance also transported Wood to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol reports that Smith did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident, but Wood did.

