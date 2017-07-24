2 hurt in crash west of Chillicothe

Two residents of Raytown were injured last night in an accident in Livingston County, one mile west of Chillicothe.

The highway patrol listed injuries as minor for 35-year-old Douglas Markussen and for 30-year-old Nicole Lockler who were both transported by emergency services to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

A westbound car driven by Markussen swerved to avoid a deer on Highway 36 causing the car to travel off the north side of the road where it struck a ditch and overturned coming to rest on the passenger side.

The car was demolished in the 9:50 pm Sunday night accident and both occupants were using seat belts.

