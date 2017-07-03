2 from Trenton arrested on domestic assault charges

Separate arrests on domestic violence cases are in the report today from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

35-year-old Caleb Ray Ingraham of Trenton has been charged with domestic assault in the fourth degree – second or subsequent offense. Bond was set at $10,000 cash.

The charge is described as a felony due to Ingraham having multiple convictions on domestic violence charges in Grundy County from 2002 to last year.

Information says Ingraham is accused of causing physical contact by allegedly striking a household member multiple times last Thursday.

37-year-old Robert Dewayne Casebolt of Trenton is facing misdemeanor charges of domestic assault in the fourth degree. Casebolt posted $3,500 bond.

He was arrested July 1st for an incident that day involving alleged physical contact with a household member to the extent that the victim considered the conduct to be offensive.

Both Ingraham and Casebolt are to appear July 11 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

