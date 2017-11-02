2 from Milan hurt in crash east of Harris

Two Milan residents received minor injuries in an accident Wednesday afternoon at an intersection four miles to the east of Harris.

Taken by private vehicle to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan was the driver 35-year-old Lilian Gonzalez Salmeron and her passenger 21 year old Raul Coronado Aguilar.

The highway patrol reports a southbound car they were in, pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by 26 year old Bryce McDonald of Browning, who wasn’t hurt.

The accident on Sullivan County Route E caused extensive damage to the McDonald vehicle and moderate to the one with the Milan residents.

All occupants were using seat belts.

