2 found passed out in running car with kids, drugs inside

ST. JOHN, Mo. (AP) — Charges have been filed against two people after they were found passed out in a running car with two babies strapped in car seats in the back.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2pD40Zl ) reports that the car was in a left turn lane in June when 29-year-old Terrell Cunningham was found in the driver’s seat and 26-year-old Aleah Poe in the passenger seat. They were charged last week with misdemeanor child endangerment. It wasn’t known if they’re the children’s parents.

Court documents say the car had a strong marijuana smell and that a bag of pills and cigarettes later determined to have marijuana or oxycodone in them were found in Poe’s lap and in her pocket. Poe also faces drug charges.

No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

