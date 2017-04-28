2 charged with helping to dispose of man’s body in Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) – Two people have been charged with helping a Missouri woman dispose of the body of her estranged husband.

The Sedalia Democrat (http://bit.ly/2p7AXPo ) reports that 50-year-old Ricky Armstrong and 60-year-old Margaret Heffernan are jailed in Johnson County in connection with the death of 31-year-old Javon Donahue, of Knob Noster. Their attorneys didn’t immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press.

Evidence tampering charges were filed against them after Heffernan’s daughter, 31-year-old Jema Donahue, was arrested Saturday in Sedalia and charged with second-degree murder. Court records say she admitted to killing Donahue earlier this month in her basement bedroom.

Court records say Heffernan paid Armstrong $400 to rent an excavator that he used to bury the body on a Warrensburg farm. Heffernan also is charged with abandonment of a corpse.

