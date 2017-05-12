2 Carrollton men arrested on child sex charges

Two Carrollton men were arrested this week in Carroll County for similar charges.

Online court information reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Ross Corey was arrested on felony charges of first-degree statutory sodomy with a person less than 14 years of age and first-degree child molestation.

His bond is $75,000 cash or corporate surety.

Online court information also says 43-year-old Edward Benn the Third was arrested on the felony charge of second-degree attempted sexual trafficking of a child under 18 years of age.

His bond is $50,000 cash or corporate surety.

