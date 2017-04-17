2 arrested on probation violation, 1 arrest on trespassing

Two arrests have been made for unrelated probation violations in Grundy County.

38-year-old Samuel Edward Anders of Trenton was released today from prison at Moberly then arrested by Grundy County authorities who returned Anders to Trenton.

Bond is $15,000 pending his appearance May 11 in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. Anders was originally placed on probation on a Grundy County charge of possession of methamphetamine. That probation has been suspended until further order of the court.

Also with probation suspended until his next court appearance is 36-year-old Caleb Ingraham of Trenton.

He posted $200 cash bond pending his appearance April 25th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Ingraham had been placed on probation on an original charge of third-degree domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office also reports the arrest of a York, Pennsylvania resident following an April 12 incident in a work zone.

63-year-old David Sink is charged with trespassing and with peace disturbance in the first degree, both are misdemeanors.

Sink posted 600 dollars cash bond and is to be in Associate Division of circuit court in Trenton on April 25. Court information accuses Sink of disorderly conduct considered offensive to Department of Transportation workers. He’s also accused of remaining on

Route A, between Northwest 90th and Northwest 95th Streets, despite signs posted there alerting the public to the temporary work zone.

