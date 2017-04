Two area men were arrested this week in Linn County on similar charges.

Online court information indicates 59-year-old Ronald Riedl of Browning was arrested for the felonies of second-degree statutory rape and incest as well as the misdemeanor charge of second-degree molestation.

The online information also indicates 46-year-old Roger Cassity of Milan was arrested for first-degree statutory rape with a person less than 14 years of age.

Bond has been set at$100,000 cash only for each man.

