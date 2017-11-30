2 arraigned in Kirksville on charges stemming from theft of tractor pullers association

Two people have been arraigned in circuit court at Kirksville regarding alleged actions they have been accused of when they were officers of a truck and tractor pulling association.

Arrests were made this week by the Kirksville Police Department following an investigation of suspicious activity involving money that is believed to belong to the Iowa-Missouri Truck and Tractor Pullers organization.

Online court information shows 48-year-old Charisse Hatfield of Kirksville is facing five counts of receiving stolen property and one count of fraudulent use of a credit or debit device. 47-year-old Kevin Stover of Cameron has three counts facing him: two for receiving stolen property and one count for tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond for Hatfield is listed as $25,000 cash.

Court information regarding Stover indicates he could be released from custody on a percentage bond ($2,500 which is ten percent of the original 25 thousand dollar bond)

All counts are listed as felonies in court documents filed by special prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger of Audrain County. Both defendants are scheduled for a preliminary hearing January 3rd in the Associate Division of Adair County Circuit Court before Judge Kristie Jean Swaim.

A website shows the Iowa-Missouri truck and tractor pullers put on several shows this season in both states – one of which was in late August at the fairgrounds in Trenton.

Like this: Like Loading...