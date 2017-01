ST. LOUIS (AP) — All seven members of a St. Louis family are hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire.

The fire was reported after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived within four minutes and rescued the parents and five children ages 10 months to 5 years, who were trapped by smoke.

The home had a smoke detector but fire officials say it did not appear to be working. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

