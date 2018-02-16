Trenton FFA Chapter competes in Area Proficiency Judging Competition

Trenton High School had three entries receive first place Thursday evening in area proficiency judging competition with each advancing for further competition.

Taking top honors at the area level were Mariah Fox in agricultural education; Jasper Hanson in forage production; and Hannah Persell in wildlife management. Mariah Fox was a national FFA finalist last year when she competed in the proficiency called agriculture communications.

Placing second for the Trenton FFA chapter in other proficiency categories on the area level were Teresa Burkholder, Latorrie Johnson, and Jasper Hanson. Taking third place from Trenton were Hannah Persell, Tyler Kidd, and Adreanna Gard.

The Trenton FFA chapter had members participate in 16 different categories for the area proficiency awards.

