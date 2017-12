The first day for filing for two trustee positions for North Central Missouri College is today.

Both incumbents, Rob Maloney and Don Dalrymple, filed for election Tuesday morning, December 12.

Candidates can file in Chief of Staff Kristi Harris’s office during regular business hours for the two six-year terms on the Board of Trustees through January 16th.

The board election will be held April 3rd.

