GRM Networks announces grant recipients

GRM Networks has announced three recipients of the Fourth Quarter Community Grant Program.

Hope Royale of Bethany received $500 to help fund the Community Easter Pageant, which is an event encouraging fellowship from churches in several communities.

The Lamoni, Iowa Community Center received $500 to help purchase new appliances and improve the facility for use by community members.

Kali Forbach of Bethany received $350 to help purchase materials to prepare an educational presentation on Type 1 Diabetes for her Girl Scouts Gold Award Project.

The deadline to submit first quarter grants is March 31 and those wishing to apply for grants may visit the GRM website.

Questions should be directed to Sales Representative Sydney Smith at 660-748-2511.

