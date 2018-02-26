Eagleville woman hurt in crash on icy road in Harrison County

Local News February 26, 2018February 26, 2018 KTTN News
Crash and accident graphic

An Eagleville resident was injured Saturday morning in northern Harrison County when the car she was driving went out of control on an ice-covered road and hit a fence.

27-year-old Dynelle Hendricks of Eagleville was transported to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

The accident happened three miles north of Blythedale on Route T when the northbound car went off the right side of the pavement, returned to the road, went off the left side, and hit the fence.  The car was extensively damaged.

The patrol report indicates Ms. Hendricks was not wearing a seatbelt.

Post Views: 43

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , ,

About KTTN News