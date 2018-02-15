Chillicothe woman injured in crash on Business 36

Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports a Chillicothe woman sustained injuries when her vehicle collided with another in Chillicothe Tuesday morning.

Jesica Trussell traveled south on Washington Street when her vehicle hit Melissa Bowes’s vehicle as Bowe attempted to turn left onto westbound Business U. S. 36. Both drivers were from Chillicothe.

Sampsel says both drivers report having a green traffic signal at the time of the accident. Trussell was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

