Audio: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens indicted on felony invasion of privacy charge

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was indicted and booked Thursday on a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking and transmitting a non-consensual photo of his partly nude lover shortly before that campaign started.

Greitens was accused of threatening his lover with the nude photo, an allegation that isn’t mentioned in the indictment. He has admitted having an extramarital affair but has denied the rest.

A St. Louis Grand Jury has indicted the Governor on a charge of felony invasion of privacy. The charge stems from Greitens allegedly taking a non-consensual nude photo of a woman with whom he had an affair back in 2015. The Governor was booked and released in St. Louis. Edward Dowd, Greitens’ attorney, calls the charge baseless and unfounded.

A court hearing is set for March 16th. Reporting in St. Louis, Jill Enders, Missourinet.

