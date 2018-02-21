Area high schools compete at NCMC’s Math Explorations Day

North Central Missouri College recently hosted Math Explorations day to high school students on the NCMC campus February 15, 2018.

Fifty-seven students from Osborn, Green City, Chillicothe, Brookfield, Braymer, Stewartsville, Grundy-RV, and Princeton high schools competed in competitions in STEM-related fields. Students also participated in demonstrations from the NCMC Science Department, NCMC Nursing Department, an engineering presentation from Honeywell, and a 3-D printing demonstration from NCMC’s Industrial Technology program.

From the competitions, the individual competition winners were first place Robert Urich from Grundy R-V, second place Jordan Hasty from Brookfield High School, and third place Quincy Nigh from North Mercer High School.

In team competitions, first place went to the Grundy R-V team Robert Urich, Caden Ashford, and Tanner Williams. Second place in team competitions went to Stewartsville team Nick Ball, Isaiah Parker, and Anna Millsap. Third place in team competitions went to Chillicothe team Gunnar Young, Jackson Pauley, and Sarah Graves.

No names were provided for the photos shown below.

Like this: Like Loading...