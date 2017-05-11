17-year-old charged in shooting death of another teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 17-year-old has been charged in the drug-related shooting death of an 18-year-old in a neighborhood near Kansas City’s Zona Rosa shopping area.

Dominic Pineda was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, attempted distribution of a controlled substance and armed criminal action in the death of Tim Durden. No attorney is listed for Pineda in online court records. Bond is set at $500,000.

KMBC-TV (http://bit.ly/2q6eUsE ) reports that Durden died at a hospital after he was found wounded Monday behind a home. Pineda was arrested inside the home.

Court records say Pineda told investigators he was measuring out marijuana to sell when Durden grabbed a handgun from another person pocket, loaded it and threatened to shoot. Pineda said he then pulled a gun out of his own pocket and shot at Durden.

