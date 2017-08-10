16-year-old Cameron teen dies in rollover crash

The highway patrol reports a Cameron teenager died last night after being seriously injured in a rollover accident a few hours earlier four miles to the northwest of Cameron.

The patrol said 16-year-old Matthew Eberhart was pronounced dead about 10 o’clock at Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

An investigator said at 5 o’clock yesterday, Eberhart was driving on Southeast Gridley Road in DeKalb County when he apparently lost control of a car. The vehicle went off the north side of the road, into a creek bed, and overturned onto its top.

The highway patrol noted Eberhart was not using a seat belt when the accident occurred.

