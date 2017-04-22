15 Chillicothe FFA members receive state degrees

Fifteen members of the Chillicothe FFA received their State FFA Degree, in Columbia, MO on April 21. Before receiving this degree they had to meet a number of qualifications and fill out an application that followed their SAE and leadership skills.

Before receiving this degree they had to meet a number of qualifications and fill out an application that followed their SAE and leadership skills.

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree that the Missouri FFA Association can give to its members. This degree is awarded to the top three percent of the total State FFA membership each year.

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree that the Missouri FFA Association can give to its members. This degree is awarded to the top three percent of the total State FFA membership each year who have met the following qualifications:

1. Have received the Chapter FFA Degree.

2. Have been an active FFA member for at least two years (24 months) at the time of receiving the State FFA Degree.

3. While in school, have completed the equivalent of at least two years (360 hours) of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at or above the ninth grade level, which includes a supervised agricultural experience program.

4. A student after entering agricultural education must have earned and productively invested at least $1000 or worked at least 300 hours in excess of class time or a combination thereof, in a supervised agricultural experience program.

5. Demonstrate leadership ability by:

a. Performing ten procedures of parliamentary law.

b. Giving a six-minute speech on a topic relating to agriculture or the FFA.

c. Serving as an officer, committee chairperson, or participating member of a chapter committee

6. Have a satisfactory scholastic record as certified by the local agricultural education instructor and the principal or superintendent.

7. Have participated in the planning and completion of the chapter Program of Activities.

8. Have participated in at least five different FFA activities above the chapter level.

9. Have participated in at least 25 hours of community service, within at least 2 different community service activities. These hours are in addition to and cannot be duplicated as paid or unpaid SAE hours.

Those from our chapter who received the State FFA Degree include: Jaime Albertson the daughter of Matt & Michelle Rardon and Denny & Margie Albertson, Brady Bothwell the son of Barrie & Julie Bothwell, Clayton Campbell the son of Monty & Carrie Campbell, Sheridan Guilford the daughter of Stewart & Sandy Willis and Brett & Andrea Guilford, Cole Gutshall the son of Bill & Angie Gutshall, Hunter Haakonstad the son of Scott Haakonstad and Kim Haakonstad, Kristina Hamilton the daughter of Randy & Ann Hamilton, Kyle Hansen the son of Kevin & Bobbi Hansen, Ben Jones the son of Dwight & Renee Jones, Gunnar Leach the son of Steve & Jennifer Leach, Emma Leamer the daughter of Michael & Natalie Leamer, Jared Loney the son of Nelson & Lesli Loney, Sarah Mason the daughter of Bill & Shawn Mason, Kaylee Peel the daughter of Aaron & Alcy Peel, Kade Plattner the son of Randy & Anna Plattner, Rylee Reeter the daughter of Gail Reeter and the late Ron Reeter, Jake Sampsel the son of David & Misty Sampsel, Taylar Simmer the daughter of Shawn & Kelli Simmer, Levi Surber the son of Cory & Stacy Surber, Zach Trout the son of Chris & Carey Trout, and Madelyn Warren the daughter of Doug & Laura Hughes and the late Scott Warren.

Like this: Like Loading...