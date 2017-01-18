145 students, 26 staff hit by Flu in Trenton R-9 school district

The flu that has spread through the community of Trenton has found its way into the halls of the Trenton R-IX Buildings.

To limit the spread of the illness, the district released children from the district today at 12:00 from S.M. Rissler, and 12:20 from the High School and Middle School.

School has also been canceled for Thursday, January 19. District maintenance staff will be disinfecting the building this afternoon and tomorrow and hopefully, healthy students can return to a germ-free environment on Friday.

Superintendant Dan Wiebers in a press release stated: “This is not an easy decision to make, but the health and safety of our students, and staff is our highest priority.”

As of 9:15 Wednesday morning 145 students were absent due to illness and 26 staff members had called in ill from school.

If you have any questions, you may contact the Trenton R-IX District Office by phone at 660-359-3994, or by email at [email protected]

