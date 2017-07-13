123 students take part in Grundy County Health Fair

One hundred twenty-three students received health screenings at the Grundy County School Health Fair at the First Christian Church in Trenton Tuesday.

The students also received free school supplies.

The health fair featured educational displays by North Central Missouri College Nursing Program students and community partners that provide services to children and families.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance, and the Trenton Police and Fire departments allowed the students to look at their equipment.

The Highway Patrol also brought the rollover simulator to show the attendees the importance of wearing seat belts.

The Grundy County Health Department sponsored the health fair with support from the NCMC Nursing Department.

