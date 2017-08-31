More than 120 attend Rissler Elementary School event

More than 120 parents and guardians recently attended Back to School Grade Level Curriculum Nights at Rissler Elementary School in Trenton.

Principal Jennie Boon says topics addressed in the meetings included nightly reading log and homework expectations; technology resources for students and parents: MyOn and Think Central; daily schedules; Be Safe, Act Responsibly, Respect Others, and Kind Actions (BARK) and school attendance expectations, and Spring 2017 MAP scores.

The meetings also covered Reading Circle requirements, which are 20 books of any genre for kindergarten through second grade, 10 fiction and six nonfiction books for third grade, and 12 fiction and eight nonfiction books for fourth grade.

Boon encourages parents to contact her or their children’s teachers at 660-359-2228 if they have any questions.

