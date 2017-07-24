11-year-old girl drowns at South Beach on Lake Thunderhead near Unionville

The highway patrol reports a Unionville girl drowned Friday night at Lake Thunderhead north of Unionville.

Eleven-year-old Susanna Eicher of Unionville waded out into water that was over her head causing her to drown at approximately 6:30 Friday evening. Divers recovered her body just before 10 p.m. Friday night.

The report indicates she was not wearing a flotation device.

The Appanoose County Dive Team assisted the highway patrol and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at the tragedy at South Beach on Lake Thunderhead.

