11-year-old boy hit by car in Lathrop

The Highway Patrol reports a Lathrop boy sustained moderate injuries when he was hit by a car in Lathrop Friday afternoon.

Eleven-year-old Luke Jones reportedly crossed Valley Street from west to east in the path of the car driven by 16-year-old Cheyenne Cochran of Lathrop as she turned from westbound Clinton Street south on Valley. The Patrol reports Cochran was distracted, and her vehicle stopped upon impact of striking Jones.

A private vehicle transported Jones to Liberty Hospital. The Patrol notes Cochran did not receive any injuries and wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Lathrop Police Department assisted at the scene.

